These two new SEPTA buses will speed up transit in Philadelphia







Photo: Zach Sheldon / The Daily Pennsylvanian

SEPTA has announced plans for two new express bus services that will reduce travel time in Philadelphia, according to PhillyMag.

The first proposal is the Boulevard Direct Bus, a more expedient bus service that will travel down Roosevelt Boulevard. The standard 10.8-mile route now takes 47 minutes, so the proposed 34-minute option with only eight stops could be a welcome change.

SEPTA also proposed a Route 49 bus that will provide easier transportation from Brewerytown and South Philly to University City, according to PlanPhilly.

The PhillyMag article added that this route will eliminate the former transfer at City Hall during this trip.

The PlanPhilly article explained that the Boulevard Direct buses are slated to run every 10 minutes during peak times, every 15 minutes “around the rushes,” and every 30 minutes after 9 p.m.

Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, added that another benefit of this new bus system is fewer pedestrian accidents.

When people are rushing to make it onto a bus, there can be dangerous consequences, Carroll told PlanPhilly.

“This is their one chance to get to work, school, an appointment,” he told PlanPhilly. “People who are feeling desperate in that situation are making bad choices, putting themselves at risk."

The plan needs SEPTA’s approval before it can be implemented.