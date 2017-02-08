Poster mapping out 'safe' and 'unsafe' places on campus briefly put up on Locust Walk







The poster, pictured here, contained specific accusations about alleged crimes that have occurred in locations on and off-campus. Photo: Alex Fisher / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A sign was put up on Locust Walk Tuesday evening mapping out the "unsafe spaces" at Penn.

The banner included detailed notes about specific locations where various events, both "safe" and "unsafe," have supposedly occurred. The sign, reportedly made by a female College senior, had been taken down as of 7:37 p.m.

Under the title "King's Court English College House" the sign read, "the community is very open and accepting of all of its members." Despite some similar positive messages, much of the sign described instances of alleged sexual and verbal abuse.

One part of the sign gave a specific location with the caption, "sexual aggression of young men who live in an off campus frat." This was not the only mention of sexual assault on the poster, which also detailed similar events occurring at specific affiliated fraternities. At one on-campus fraternity, the banner said "rape culture is normalized, rascism is normalized, hazing."

The Daily Pennsylvanian is withholding the names of the organizations mentioned in the poster because the claims about them are, as of yet, unsubstantiated.

These public accusations of sexual misconduct mirror the OZ email scandal that occurred this past September.