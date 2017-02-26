Lacrosse Penn Athletics Weekend MVP: Alex Condon Midfielder scored eight goals against Johns Hopkins for women's lacrosse







Junior midfielder Alex Condon led Penn to victory over Johns Hopkins, scoring eight of the Quakers' ten goals. Photo: Alex Fisher / The Daily Pennsylvanian

With so many different teams putting in impressive performances for the Red and Blue, many candidates come to mind for this edition of our Penn Athletics Weekend MVP. And while athletes from women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling have already gotten the MVP nod during the winter season, spring is coming — and so are the stars of the new season's sports.

With that in mind, we turn to women’s lacrosse and Alex Condon as this week’s recipient of the Penn Athletics Weekend MVP award. The junior midfielder tallied eight goals in No. 10 Penn’s impressive 10-7 victory over No. 18 John’s Hopkins.

Eight goals!

To put those numbers in perspective, Condon’s goal tally put her one away from tying both the program and Ivy League record for goals scored in an individual game. The last time a Quaker tied the Ivy record in goals scored? 1997. Just as impressive, Condon scored her eight goals with just nine shots on goal.

While the numbers tell a story of dominance, what made Condon’s performance MVP-worthy was that when the Red and Blue needed a score, the Virginian was there to deliver. In the first half alone, Condon was able to get on the finishing end of all five of the Quakers’ first goals, giving them a strong 5-2 start against another top NCAA team.

Most impressively, when a swing in momentum saw Penn down 7-5 in the beginning of the second half, the Quakers scored the last five goals of the game. Of those five goals, three came from Condon, who scored an uncontested hat trick to bring the Quakers from 7-6 down to 9-7 up against the Blue Jays.

Just in their second game of the season, Penn has taken little time to rise to the level of a top NCAA team. Last week against Delaware, junior attacker Caroline Cummings scored the most goals in a game for Penn since 2015 — a record now broken by Condon. In that same game, senior goalie Britt Brown’s 14 saves were the most saves in a game for the Quakers since 2015. With just two games under their belt, we already know there are a couple of spring stars on this team alone.

And the way Condon played on Saturday, don’t be surprised if her name pops up again in the conversation for this award.