Basketball Penn Athletics Weekend MVP: Ryan Betley Freshman averaged 20 points in team's two wins







Photo: Will Snow / The Daily Pennsylvanian

This edition of our Penn Athletics Weekend MVP could come from no other team than Penn men's basketball. The Quakers were electric in their two wins at Brown and Yale, and they can thank freshman Ryan Betley for leading the charge all weekend long.

The rookie sharpshooter played the game of his life on Friday, scoring a career-high 28, including six three-pointers at a remarkable 60 percent accuracy. He also registered seven rebounds and four assists.

His effort led Penn to a 96-72 win over Brown, their highest-scoring performance since January of 2006.

On Sunday against Yale, Betley had a more restrained performance as the team ethos took priority over any individual star. But that doesn't mean he didn't shine — the rookie scored 12 shooting 56 percent, bagged the most offensive rebounds of his teammates and played more minutes than anyone else for the Red and Blue.

Clearly, Betley is standing out to coach Steve Donahue. And this weekend, he stood out as the most valuable player around Penn Athletics.