Dining and dashing and auto theft are among the crimes that happened on campus this week

By Wesley Sheker 46 minutes ago
Arson:

Feb. 10: At 1:30 a.m. at Mayer Hall, a matchbook on fire in a hallway in front of a room was found by a resident, who extinguished the fire with water.

Public Drunkenness:

Feb. 11: At 5:54 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hospital on 51 N. 39th Street, an unaffiliated, 24-year old male suspect was observed using obscene language and gestures — suggesting he would shoot at security officers. The suspect was arrested.

DUI:

Feb. 11: At 1:16 p.m. at the 4000 block of Walnut Street, police responded to a disturbance involving an unaffiliated, 38-year old female who ignored police orders to turn off her engine and attempted to drive away.

Robbery:

Feb. 13: At 11:55 p.m. at Copa Banana on 4000 Spruce Street, four unaffiliated complainants, one male and three females, reported that a group of customers attempted to leave without rendering payment for their meal and drinks. The suspects, an unaffiliated, 20-year old female and an unaffiliated, 33-year old male, were arrested.

Sex Offense:

Confidential.

Auto Theft:

Feb. 9: At 8:00 p.m. on the 200 block of S. 42nd Street, a complainant parked a vehicle on the highway in a parking space and found the vehicle missing on his return. The suspect, a 23-year old, unaffiliated male, was arrested.

Theft:

Other: 1

Building: 6

Retail: 1 (including 1 that resulted in the arrest of an unaffiliated man)

Bike: 1

Vehicle: 2

