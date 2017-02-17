Starting next fall, Columbia students will be able to eat from a dining hall 24-hours a day







This change came after students requested "more readily-available community gathering spaces," The Columbia Spectator reported. Photo: Courtesy Of George Hodan / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Dining halls are Columbia University will begin to serve students 24 hours a day beginning fall 2017, according to the Columbia Spectator. At least one dining hall will be open at all times for Columbia students.

The Spectator reported that this change came after students requested "more readily-available community gathering spaces."

Students called Columbia "a uniquely stressful school" and have appealed to various administrators to increase "non-academic resources and space," the Spectator reported.

Vice President for Columbia's Campus Services Scott Wright told the Spectator this new dining model will not change meal plan pricing.

This comes in the midst of advocacy on Columbia's campus, as well as other universities, for options to help students who experience food insecurity on campus.

Penn Dining has not announced any plans to alter current dining hall hours.