The College Board is cracking down on cheating and test stealing

College Board is amping up security for the SAT because of test-stealing and other forms of cheating.

According to the Associated Press, The College Board will reduce the amount of testing dates from six per year to four for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. College Board says this will lower the chances for content from exams to be stolen.

The Los Angeles Times says that the college entrance exam provider, which is based out of New York, will also take action to prevent people who have cheated on the test in the past from retaking it. Likewise, if College Board suspects someone of illegally obtaining content from exams, it will alert the appropriate law enforcement and companies.

Besides reducing the number of test dates per year, College Board will have an increase in audits of test centers around the world. It will also take steps to facilitate the process of students and teachers anonymously reporting cheating suspects.

According to the Examiner, College Board's chief administrative officer and general counsel Peter Schwartz said in a written statement that the College Board is "unwavering in our commitment to SAT test security and we will continue to confront any efforts to undermine it, including the unauthorized disclosure of test questions and test forms."