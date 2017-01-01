Academics Asian American Studies students and faculty rally on College Green for funding and support







Students and faculty gathered on College Green to demand support and recognition for the Asian American Studies program. Photo: Olivia Suh / The Daily Pennsylvanian

“Know your history, know yourself! We are not your model minority,” students declared at a protest held in front of College Green on Monday afternoon.

The protest group, largely comprised of Asian-American students, were demanding increased legitimacy and funding for the Asian American Studies Program (ASAM) at Penn.

Marching past Locust Walk and onto Walnut Street, students held posters and raised their voices to express frustration over their view of the administration’s lack of support for the ASAM program. In particular, students demanded that Penn hire a standing senior Asian American sociology professor to replace professor Grace Kao, a key founding faculty member of the program who will be leaving Penn for Yale University.

“We are all gathered here today because we are not some docile model minority afraid to make noise,” Wharton junior and Asian Pacific Student Coalition co-chair Yen-Yen Gao said. “We already know that our stories and experiences matter. And it’s time for this school to realize that once and for all.”

The protesters also called for the administration to provide a physical space to house the program and to increase funding for the permanent ASAM professors.

The protest came after an op-ed the Asian American Studies Undergraduate Advisory Board wrote in The Daily Pennsylvanian. The article included similar complaints — lack of funding and faculty for ASAM, they said, despite growing student interest in the program.

“For many of us, Asian American Studies is our first opportunity to realize the power of our voice, the richness of our history and take pride in our race and culture,” Gao said during the protest. “Without ASAM, the legacies of key Asian American figures like Yuri Kochiyama, Grace Lee Boggs and Vincent Chen would not be preserved.”

“We would not remember the gross injustices this country has committed against Asian Pacific Islanders in the past,” Gao continued.

The struggle to keep the Asian American Studies Program alive and growing is not a new issue. In fact, a handful of the posters used during Monday’s protests were the same ones used during a similar protest a decade ago. Implemented in 1996, the program has had a history of decreased funding and lack of growth, masters nursing student Christian Perucho said.

“Ever since the program’s inception, none of the things that the Asian American Studies program was ever given to us,” Perucho said. “It’s a gross irony because we are celebrating our 20th anniversary this year but it’s sad that we have to [protest] ever single decade...always having to keep fighting for the same thing.”

According to Perucho, the administration did not reach out to Kao upon hearing that she received an offer to teach at Yale until a month later.

“The administration didn’t try to actively negotiate with her until the end,” Perucho said. “The fact that they care so little that they just let a faculty member slip away, is huge.”

The ASAM UAB has created a petition around the same time they wrote an op-ed calling Fluharty, President Amy Gutmann and Provost Vincent Price to address their concerns. The petition has so far gained over 1000 signatures from students at Yale, Drexel, Harvard, University of California Berkley, and more.

College Dean Steven Fluharty responded to the ASAM Undergraduate Advisory Board’s demands in an email, writing that “Penn will continue our strong commitment to the Asian American Studies Program” and asking for feedback in how best support the program.

Fluharty, however, only responded after being contacted by the UAB three times since Dec. 23.

He was not immediately available for comment.