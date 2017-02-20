Anti-Muslim signs appeared on two college campuses last week







Muslim students pray on College Green. Photo: Dp File Photo / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Several “imagine a Muslim-free America” signs were posted on multiple campuses across the country last week, USA Today reported last Wednesday.

The signs, which showed pictures of the World Trade Center towers, advertised The American Vanguard, a far-right, white-supremacist organization.

One such flyer was posted at Rutgers University, on a building designated for Muslim prayer. Rutgers’ student newspaper, The Daily Targum, reported that the flyer was posted on the Paul Robeson Cultural Center on Monday and was removed by campus police the same day.

“The flyer was removed and information was forwarded to the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office for review,” Executive Director of Public Safety at Rutgers University Kenneth Cop said in an email to The Daily Targum.

Also on Feb. 13, flyers were posted on several buildings and at least one utility pole at the University of Texas at Austin.

“The university vigorously supports free speech, but posting signs of any nature on the outside of university buildings is not allowed under campus rules,” University of Texas at Austin spokesman J.B. Bird told My Statesman.

According to its website, The American Vanguard is “fighting for America.” Its manifesto states that “White America is under attack,” and that “the White race is estimated to be a minority by 2044.”