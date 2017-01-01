Politics University of Notre Dame President urges Trump to rescind immigration order







University of Notre Dame Pesident, Reverend John I. Jenkins, issued a statement on Sunday, urging President Trump to rescind his travel ban executive order.

The ban bars entry to the United States from seven countries with high Muslim populations and includes a ban on re-entry for green card holders abroad.

In the statement, Reverend Jenkins expressed concern for how the travel ban will affect American universities and international students.

"If it stands, [the ban] will over time diminish the scope and strength of the educational and research efforts of American universities, which have been the source not only of intellectual discovery but of economic innovation for the United States and international understanding for our world,” Jenkins wrote. “Above all, it will demean our nation, whose true greatness has been its guiding ideals of fairness, welcome to immigrants, compassion for refugees, respect for religious faith and the courageous refusal to compromise its principles in the face of threats.”

Notre Dame has roughly 30 students from the countries mentioned in the ban, according to the South Bend Tribune. On Saturday, the school advised employees and students from the countries mentioned to defer any plans to travel outside of the United States, echoing an email sent by the Penn administration.

According to the South Bend Tribune, several judges across the nation have issued orders, which block “enforcement of the ban to various degrees.”

President Trump signed the executive order on Friday, suspending the entry of refugees into the United States for 120 days, blocking entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and indefinitely banning Syrian refugees.