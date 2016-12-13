Academics Politics

Vice President Joe Biden was spotted at Penn Law School

By Sydney Schaedel 21 minutes ago
Photo: Courtesy Of Allison Kowalski

Vice President Joe Biden was spotted entering Penn's law school this afternoon. A spokesperson for Penn Law confirmed the Vice President was there "for personal business."

This comes just days after Biden was caught on a hot microphone confirming his decision to come to Penn after he leaves the White House. 

Penn President Amy Gutmann was also present at Biden's farewell ceremony yesterday. He even acknowledged her when he spoke at the event. 

"I keep seeing people I don't expect. Madame President [Amy Gutmann], how are you?" he asked. "Mr. President, look at my new boss [Gutmann] over there." 

This story is developing and was last updated Jan. 13 at 4:50 p.m. Check back for updates. 

