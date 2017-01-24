Barnard College faculty are poised to go on strike







The contingent faculty of Barnard College will go on strike if a contract between the union and the college is not struck by Feb. 21, the Columbia Daily Spectator reported early this morning.

Following 27 meetings since last February, stalemated negotiations and the college’s “ideological objection to paying adjuncts more,” according to Sonam Singh, a lecturer in the school's English department and bargaining committee member, the union agreed to authorize a strike last month.

With adjunct and non-tenure track faculty constituting over half of Barnard’s total faculty, such a strike has the opportunity to greatly disrupt educational proceedings — and put pressure on the college’s administration.

“We have been coming up with contingency scenarios and then trying to come up with plans to keep classes going as scheduled,” Provost Linda Bell said, according to the Daily Spectator. “It's our goal to keep the college functioning throughout the strike period.”