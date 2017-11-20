Two Penn students have been awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship







Photo from Eric Sucar

Two Penn students have been selected as Rhodes Scholars to pursue graduate degrees at the University of Oxford.

The Rhodes Scholarship, which is an postgraduate award for students to study in the University of Oxford, is the oldest international scholarship program in the world. Former awardees include Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), political commentator Rachel Maddow, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

This year, a total of 58 Rhodes Scholars were selected, 32 of which were American Rhodes Scholars.

College senior and 2018 Fels Institute of Government graduate student Christopher D’Urso was awarded an American Rhodes scholarship and College and Wharton senior Adnan Zikri Jaafar was awarded a Malaysian Rhodes scholarship.

Penn President Amy Gutmann expressed her pride for the two seniors and said to PennNews that they embody "the finest attributes of Penn scholars who are working to make a profound difference in the world."

D'Urso is pursuing a major in international relations and a minor in Hispanic studies in the College of Arts and Sciences and a master of public administration in the Fels Institute of Government. At Oxford, D’Urso plans to pursue a master’s degree in criminology and criminal justice, as well as in global governance and diplomacy.

Jaafar is enrolled in the Huntsman Program in International Studies and Business. In the Wharton School, he is pursuing majors in finance and statistics, while in the College, he is pursuing a major in international studies and minors in economics, mathematics, and philosophy. At Oxford, Jaafar will pursue a master’s degree in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation and in financial economics.

D'Urso founded Penn Consumer Assistance Support and Education in 2015, which has provided consumer advocacy to more than 1,500 individuals. He is also a member of the Task Force on a Safe and Responsible Campus Community, the editor-in-chief of the Sigma Iota Rho Journal of International Relations, and the co-chair of the University Honor Council.

Jaafar is an ambassador for Penn’s Giving What We Can and volunteers for the Muslim Youth Center of Philadelphia's "PA Refugee Task Force." At Penn, he has also served as a Fox Research and Service Fellow and a Wharton Research Scholar. His research this past summer assessed alternative approaches to improving the impact of zakat distribution, the practice of alms-giving in the Islamic faith, in his home country of Malaysia.

Jaafar and D'Urso bring the total number of Penn Rhodes Scholars to 26. Two years ago, 2016 College graduate Jennifer Hebert became the first Penn student in five years to win the American Rhodes Scholarship.