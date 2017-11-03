Penn Law professor confirmed for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit







Photo by Penn Law

Another Penn alumnus has made national news for entering public office.

Stephanos Bibas, a Penn Law School professor, was confirmed by the United States Senate on Nov. 2 for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He was previously nominated by President Trump in June.

Bibas will have jurisdiction over Penn, as the Third Circuit includes the Eastern, Western and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania, in addition to the Districts of New Jersey, Delaware, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A noted scholar of criminal procedure, Bibas is a former federal prosecutor and has argued multiple times before the Supreme Court. Bibas is also the director of Penn’s Supreme Court Clinic, which gives law students the opportunity to work on real Supreme Court cases by preparing research, writing briefs, and participating in moot court rehearsals. He has also been involved in the campaign for open expression at Penn, serving as the chair of the Committee on Open Expression in the 2014-2015 academic year.

"[Bibas] is a deeply insightful legal scholar, an accomplished appellate advocate, and an outstanding teacher," said Dean of Penn Law Ted Ruger to Philly.com. "The Third Circuit will be adding an exceptional jurist to its ranks."

Prior to Bibas' confirmation, 121 lawyers wrote an open letter praising Bibas’s “fair-mindedness, conscientiousness, and personal integrity” and his excellence “both as a scholar and as a person.”

Bibas will be joining several other judges with connections to Penn Law who currently sit on the Third Circuit, including two Penn Law alumni, two current adjunct professors, one previous adjunct professor, and one Senior Fellow.