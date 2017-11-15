Penn received a record-breaking number of Early Decision applicants for the Class of 2022 In the U.S., applications from the Mid-Atlantic region had the largest increase of 18 percent







After extending the deadline for students affected by natural disasters, Penn has received a record number of Early Decision applications for its incoming class of undergraduate students.

The University received 6,731 applications, a 9.5 percent increase from last year's record-breaking number of 6,075 applications.

Of the students who applied, 47 percent are women, 11 percent are first-generation college students, 40 percent self-identify as students of color, 16.5 percent were educated outside of the United States, and 16 percent are legacies, which refers to students who are related to alumni of the institution.

Applications increased in all geographic regions. International applications increased by 5 percent, making up 16.5 percent of the pool. On the domestic front, applications from the Mid-Atlantic had the largest increase of 18 percent. Both the West coast and the Midwest also saw applications increase by a significant number of 17 percent.

Applicants from the Northeast increased by 8 percent, bringing its total percentage to 43 percent of the pool. This makes the Northeast the most represented region at Penn.

The most represented states are Pennsylvania, with 915 applications, New Jersey, with 785, California, with 715, New York, with 695, Florida, with 254, and Texas, with 226.

In an emailed statement, Penn Dean of Admissions Eric Furda highlighted the geographic diversity of the applicant pool.

"The breadth of the increase geographically, across the United States and around the globe, stands out to me as one indicator of the appeal of a Penn education," Furda wrote. "This is particularly telling given the severe natural disasters of the last few months which has disrupted the lives of many communities and the attraction of U.S. higher education from abroad."