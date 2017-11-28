Penn is launching a coding bootcamp for students and working professionals







As demand for web development skills in the workplace continues to rise, Penn will join other universities across the country in launching a "Coding Boot Camp."

The course is intended for busy students and working professionals looking for extra computer skills or those seeking a career change. It will be held from Jan. 23 to July 14 and will cost $11,950 for two weekday evening classes and one Saturday class.

The program is offered through the College of Arts and Sciences in partnership with the New York-based educational startup, Trilogy Education Services. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Penn will become Trilogy's 28th partnership and the first Ivy League institution to work with the company. The program currently includes peer institutions like the University of California, Berkeley and Northwestern University.

Penn has also seen a large uptick in an interest for coding skills. In the last 10 years, the number of computer science majors in the School of Engineering and Applied Science has increased threefold. In 2007, there were 250 majors across the undergraduate student body, and in 2017, there are 800 majors, said Sampath Kannan, chair of the Computer and Information Science Department at Penn. The Undergraduate Assembly has also expressed plans to create a new certificate system for students who want to have computer science qualifications.

Students will not receive college credit from this coding bootcamp, but upon completion of the program, they will earn a "Certificate of Completion from Penn Arts and Sciences." Participants will also receive career advisement in the form of portfolio reviews, resume and social media profile support, career events, and personal job matching.

Those who sign up for the course can study HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Java, Bootstrap, and other popular programming languages and tools. Throughout the course, participants will build a "robust portfolio of projects to demonstrate your working knowledge of web development."

"Whether they are the Facebooks and Apples of the world, or small startups or middle market companies, companies are looking for people that have the right tech skills," Trinity CEO Dan Sommer said, according to Philadelphia Business Journal.