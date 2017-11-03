Penn is opening a food court with 'fresh and local' options at 3401 Walnut St.







Courtesy of Penn Facilities and Real Estate Services

The vacant Moravian Food Court at 3401 Walnut St., formerly the home of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and other establishments, will soon be filled with seven new eateries.

Unlike the largely fast food locations that populated the previous food court, which closed in June, the new "food hall" will be focused on "fresh and local" options, according to a University press release. The eateries are scheduled to open in early 2018.

Of the seven planned food stands, five have been confirmed, including options from pizza, ice cream, and smoothies to falafel, burgers, sausage, and pork.

“Penn is repositioning this space as a food hall in alignment with our overall Retail Master Plan, a project that seeks to bring to the Penn community a vibrant mix of local entrepreneur retailers at a variety of affordable price points," Ed Datz, executive director of real estate, said in a statement.

Among the new vendors who will be operating out of 3401 Walnut are Goldie, a vegan falafel shop, The Juice Merchant Juicery and Café, and Pitruco Pizza, a "mobile wood-fired pizza food truck," best known as for running Enjay's Pizza, the Italian-inspired bar food station at Smokey Joe's.

Other vendors include, Kensington Quarters, a restaurant in Fishtown offering a wide selection of meats and local craft beers, and Little Baby's Ice Cream, whose hand-made desserts may help fill the void left by the recent closure of Capogiro.