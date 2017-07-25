Football Penn football's schedule features nine televised games Four games will be shown to a national audience







Penn football will play on television nine times this season, including four times on national television. Photo: Zach Sheldon / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Lights! Camera! Penn football?

After it’s second straight shared Ivy League championship in 2016, Penn football will once again be in the spotlight in 2017 with nine of the team’s games scheduled to be televised. Those nine televised games will be part of a record 23 television appearances for Ivy League football teams in 2017.

Of the Quakers’ nine games slated for the small screen, four will be on national television. Featured among those four will be a Friday night showdown against Dartmouth at Franklin Field on September 29. That game will launch the Ivy League’s NBC Sports Network package.

In addition to NBC Sports Network, the Ivy League has also made a deal with the channel Eleven Sports. Eleven Sports will show three Red and Blue games this year including Penn’s season finale at home against Cornell — a match-up that could prove to have colossal Ivy League championship implications.

And while these TV appearances won’t have any direct effect on the race for an Ancient Eight title, the exposure does bode well for the Quakers if history serves as any indication. In the last two seasons, the Red and Blue are an impressive 8-1 in televised games. Even more impressive is the squad’s unblemished 4-0 record in NBC Sports Network games during that same timeframe.

It’s anyone’s guess if Penn will be able to continue its success in TV games this fall, but one thing’s for sure. Whether or not you make the trips to see the games, we’ll all be able to watch the Quakers as they compete for their third straight Ivy title.