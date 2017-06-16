Alexa Hoover and Alexa Schneck selected for prestigious field hockey team Only Schneck will be able to attend and compete







Rising senior forward Alexa Hoover was selected to compete in the 2017 Young Women’s National Championship, but is unable to attend due to her summer course schedule. Photo: Ananya Chandra / The Daily Pennsylvanian

On May 27, USA field hockey announced their selections for the 2017 Young Women’s National Championship taking place this week in Lancaster, Pennsylania. The event is an opportunity for players to showcase their talents in hopes of getting selected for the U.S national team. Included among the players chosen were two of Penn’s own—Alexa Hoover and Alexa Schneck.

Hoover, who will be a senior this fall, earned her invitation after an impressive fall season in which she was named First-Team All-Region and Second-Team All-America for the second year in a row. She was also once again named to the All-Ivy First-Team, an honor she has received in all three of her years at Penn. Hoover set school records for goals (56) and points (131) in a career this season as well.

For Hoover, this nomination was her third straight, but she has only been able to attend the tournament once. After her sophomore year she was unable to attend due to a torn meniscus, and this summer she will not be attending as she is taking a summer course that conflicts with the tournament dates.

Schneck, on the other hand, is looking forward to attending.

“When I saw my name on the list I was super excited because it is such a great opportunity,” Schneck said. “I felt so honored to be on a list full of outstanding field hockey players across the nation.”

Schenck, a rising sophomore, had a very impressive freshman year. She was named Second-Team All-Region and Second-Team All-Ivy after coming on strong at the end of the season, recording five of her ten points over the final six games. She also showed a knack for being clutch in the big moments; all three of her goals were game-winners.

Though Schenck came into college already a talented player, she credits the growth of her game to the coaching staff at Penn.

“My skills have only gotten better because of their continuous support,” she said of the Penn coaches. “They have believed in me since I got here at Penn and they constantly push me to become a better player. I definitely owe a lot to them.”

She will be looking at this summer as a way to continue improving her skills for the upcoming season.

“I definitely want to work more on vision and quick passing skills,” said Schneck, “as this is key to being successful in the midfield, where I will be playing in the fall.”

Both Hoover and Schenck should feel extremely proud of what they have accomplished; being selected to participate in the Young Women’s National Championship is one of the biggest honors a collegiate field hockey player can receive. After the tournament both will be focusing their attention on the upcoming season, which starts September 1st, with a home game against Rutgers.