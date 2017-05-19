Softball Penn softball's Leah Allen awarded Ivy League Player of the Year Four other Quakers took home honors







Senior outfielder Leah Allen was the only player to start all 40 games this season for Penn. Photo: Bonnie Mendelson / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Sometimes, it’s not about how you start but how you finish.

A tough start to the season took Penn out of Ivy League contention early, but a strong finish helped solidify the All-Ivy seasons of five Quakers.

It was a fitting end for Penn’s (22-18, 12-8 Ivy) best player, Leah Allen, as the senior earned Ivy League Player of the Year.

Leading Penn in nearly every offensive statistical category and breaking several school records along the way, Allen’s senior season was a fitting end to her historic career, which saw her earn All-Ivy honors in all four seasons. Her MVP award was the first for a Penn player since 2008 and only the fourth in school history.

In addition to Allen, four other players were recognized for the Red and Blue. Senior pitcher Alexis Sargent was named to the first-team, junior catcher Jurie Joyner was named to the second-team and sophomore infielders Sarah Cwiertnia and Sam Pederson were both named honorable mention.

While replacing Allen and Sargent will not be easy for the Quakers, Penn’s talented underclassmen should help the Red and Blue remain competitive. Cwiertnia is one to especially look out for as she was the team’s top run producer this year, finishing the season with 29 RBI.

And maybe next year, the Quakers will be able to start the season strong too.