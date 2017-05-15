Here's how Penn reacted to Commencement on Monday







We're breaking out some snazzy new sweaters for Commencement today! pic.twitter.com/0sMB1dk4mG — Penn Band (@PennBand) May 15, 2017

Procession of 5,000 UPenn grads begins at Franklin Field #PennGrad pic.twitter.com/lCI4mxCDUx — Mike DeNardo (@DeNardoKYW) May 15, 2017

One last chicken fight for the year in our brand new red sweaters !Congrats to all the graduates! ❤️ #PennCommencement pic.twitter.com/i4y0CGIEgl — Penn Band Saxophones (@PennBandSaxes) May 15, 2017

@CoryBooker Because of your speech at UPenn commencement, my dad said "I see you, I love you" to my mother and her new husband. Thank you. — Michelle Baques (@MichelleBaques) May 15, 2017

@CoryBooker Your UPenn commencement speech was exactly what it shoud be. You had me in tears at the end. I heart you — Sofia Avalos (@SofiaAvNYC) May 15, 2017

Was at the #UPenn graduation and LOVED the @CoryBooker commencement address. #2020 — Pam (@RDHG8r) May 15, 2017

Never heard a more inspiring speech. Thank you Cory Booker. "Life is not about popularity, but about purpose." @Penn 261st commencement. — Varun Aggarwala (@varunaggarwala) May 15, 2017