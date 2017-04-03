Philadelphia Villanova protesters removed from controversial Charles Murray lecture







Villanova students who protested a lecturer on Thursday of last week were removed by the university, according to Philadelphia Magazine.

About a dozen protestors were gathered around the hall and at least three were removed by the Villanova University public safety officers.

Conservative political scientist Charles Murray came to the campus to give a lecture called “What Does Trumpism Mean for Liberty in the Long Run?” About 120 guests attended the event.

Murray is author of the 1994 book “The Bell Curve” which made controversial claims about race, IQ, and economic status that has caused many to accuse him of being a white nationalist.

Protestors at the event reportedly chanted “No Murray! No KKK! No fascist USA!” causing Murray to say during his lecture that he was “getting a little pissed.”

Murray was also confronted by students at Middlebury College on Mar. 4 where he was also giving a guest lecture. A professor, Allison Stanger, wound up in the hospital when the protest turned violent.

Penn is also no stranger to protestors objecting to guest lecturers.

Last April, protestors interrupted a talk given by C.I.A. Director John Brennan at the Penn Museum, leading to the event being shut down early.

Protestors chanted “drones kill kids” and “the C.I.A. is a terrorist group; human torture is a crime” while security officials repeatedly escorted them out of the auditorium.