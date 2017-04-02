Penn Athletics Weekend MVP: Britt Brown Senior secured 13 saves in huge 10-7 win at Northwestern







Anchoring Penn women's lacrosse's defense all season, senior goalie Britt Brown had one of her finest performances yet with 13 saves in her team's 10-7 win at Northwestern. Photo: Alex Fisher / The Daily Pennsylvanian

What a weekend it was for the star goalie of No. 11 Penn women’s lacrosse, Britt Brown. Facing yet another ranked opponent in No. 16 Northwestern, Brown had her work cut out for her against the Wildcats’ talented attack.

The Quakers were put flat on their heels in the first period, when Northwestern hurled a barrage of 13 shots Brown’s way. But the senior kept nine of those attempts out of the net, and kept her team in the game in the process, as Penn’s attack took a while to get going on Sunday.

But in the second half, the Red and Blue found their edge, scoring six goals from 10 shots. This allowed Penn to pull away with a 10-7 victory, but only because of Brown’s heroics in preventing many more Wildcat goals that could have spoiled the party. The Bronx, N.Y. native didn’t allow a single goal in the game’s final 17 minutes. She finished the day with 13 saves and a win to improve her record in goal to 8-2 on the season — a remarkable feat considering Penn’s consistently high-ranked opposition.

“She’s been great,” coach Karin Corbett said of the senior goalie. “She has been the anchor of our defense. She’s been a great presence in the net, and she’s come up big for us all year long. It’s a real team unit out there, with Brittany at the anchor.”

Brown will now get to enjoy the bulk of her final season with the thick of Ivy League play lying around the corner. And if her MVP-worthy performances continue at this rate, her name might be appearing in the headlines at least a couple more times before the season is up.