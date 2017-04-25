Brand new student board aims to support underrepresented engineers By Giovanna Paz 3 hours ago Engineering seniors Alberto Jimenez and Justin Gonsalves founded the Underrepresented Student Advisory Board for Engineers last December, and are now in the process of electing new memmbers like a mandated woman of color position. Photo: Giovanna Paz / The Daily Pennsylvanian RELATED: Penn has hired more minority faculty, but Provost Price and Vice Provost Allen say 'bias' is still a challengeReport shows mixed results in Penn's attempt to improve faculty diversity