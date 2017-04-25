Brand new student board aims to support underrepresented engineers

By Giovanna Paz 3 hours ago
engineeringgroup

Engineering seniors Alberto Jimenez and Justin Gonsalves founded the Underrepresented Student Advisory Board for Engineers last December, and are now in the process of electing new memmbers like a mandated woman of color position.

Photo: Giovanna Paz / The Daily Pennsylvanian

All comments eligible for publication in Daily Pennsylvanian, Inc. publications.

Recommended

If you do laundry in the Quad, that missing sock might have actually been stolen
Pennsylvania spared from law aimed at defunding Planned Parenthood
Columbia University just unveiled a plan to reduce their carbon footprint by 35 percent in the next 3 years

Videos