Six places to escape to when you need a break from finals week







Summer is just around the corner, close yet not quite close enough. If you find yourself in need of a break from the cramming this finals season, check out these six events in Philadelphia that may help to chase your worries away.

Flavors on the Avenue

On April 30, Flavors on the Avenue is returning to East Passyunk Avenue with a wide variety of food and live music. More than two dozen neighborhood restaurants will present their signature dishes, costing an average of $3 to $6 per dish. You can also expect to find artists and crafters peddling their works, with items such as jewelry and candles. Tickets purchased in advance cover all festivities for $50, providing a taste of each dish and two beers if you’re over 21.

82nd National Football League Draft

If you’re a die-hard football fan, you can’t miss the 82nd NFL draft on April 27-29. The draft is back in Philadelphia for the first time in more than 50 years. With free Fan Mobile Pass registration, you can experience most of the attractions of the 2017 NFL Draft Experience on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including picture-taking with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 100-yard zip line and media interviews of some of the players.

Free Yoga on the Pier

Take some time to breathe and relax with free yoga classes on Race Street Pier. Daily classes run from Monday to Thursday at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., on Fridays at 7 a.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. until the fall.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Housed in the same area as Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest will transform the wintry park into to a summertime destination through Labor Day. Free and open to the public, Summerfest features a roller rink that sits next to a nine-hole mini-golf course, an urban beach and a summertime-only Chickie’s and Pete’s Waterfront Crabshack.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

If you’re still in Philadelphia after finals season and need to celebrate, check out the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, which runs from May 9 until June 11. The event will feature a 200-foot-long Chinese dragon among over 28 other lantern displays, which will have over 15,000 LED lights. The festival will also include acrobatic performances and stalls selling Asian food.

American Watercolor in the Age of Homer and Sargent at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Now until May 14, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will feature an exhibition on the watercolor masterpieces of Winslow Homer and John Singer Sargent. The collection brings together rare works to narrate the rise and development of American watercolor as an art form. Tickets are $19 for students.