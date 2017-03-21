Gutmann and other top administrators criticize Trump's budget







Penn released a statement on Monday criticizing President Donald Trump's budget proposal.

President Amy Gutmann, Provost Vincent Price, Executive Vice President Craig Carnaroli and Executive Vice President and Penn Medicine Dean Larry Jameson co-authored the statement, which expresses concern about proposals "to slash or eliminate federal support for scientific research, the arts, humanities, our environment and education (to name only some of the major areas that are threatened)."

The statement also included the text of an email sent by School of Arts and Sciences Dean Steven Fluharty and Associate Dean Jeffrey Kallberg to School of Arts and Sciences humanities faculty on Thursday, March 16, shortly after the initial budget proposal was released. The budget proposes the elimination of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

"Most of us in the Penn humanities community have benefited either directly or indirectly from the support of the NEH," the email read. "The School of Arts and Sciences affirms its unwavering support for the NEH mission, and indeed of the enduring value of the humanities that form part of the School’s own mission.

Yesterday's statement emphasized that Penn’s Office of Government and Community Affairs will lobby for Penn's interests throughout the budget process "in federal policy discussions through direct meetings with members and staff from our local Congressional delegation and through leadership positions in our nonpartisan advocacy organizations."

It also included links to statements by the National Humanities Alliance, Association of American Universities President Mary Sue Coleman and United for Medical Research criticizing proposed funding cuts.