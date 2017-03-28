Lacrosse For five Penn men's lacrosse players, brotherhood goes way past days in Red and Blue Quintet dominated together at powerhouse Haverford High School







Though junior attack Reilly Hupfeldt (left) has thrived for Penn men's lacrosse, he and a quartet of his current teammates dominated together as high school teammates at national powerhouse Haverford. Photo: Pat Goodridge / The Daily Pennsylvanian

“Preparing Boys for Life.”

That is the motto of The Haverford School, an elite preparatory day school that has funneled top-end lacrosse players to Penn and across the country. The Haverford School is located on the Main Line, a suburban area thirty minutes outside of Philadelphia. In addition to preparing its students for life after high school, the lacrosse team has prepared many student athletes to excel at the collegiate level.

Almost everyone who plays on Haverford varsity lacrosse moves on to the collegiate level. Notable alums include former Johns Hopkins All-American attackman Kyle Wharton, former Maryland All-American defenseman Goran Murray, and current Penn State superstar attackman Grant Ament just to name a few. In the interest of saving print space I limited the amount of notable alums to three. Trust me, there are many more.

In fact, at Haverford, many Division I commits do not even start or receive significant playing time due to the consistent depth of the roster each year. Each year, more than half the team will be committed to a D-I program with the other half on track to commit.

In total, five players on the Penn roster attended The Haverford School. They include freshman midfielder Keyveat Postell, freshman goalie Alex Demarco, sophomore defenseman Noah Lejman, junior All-American long stick midfielder Connor Keating, and junior midfielder and attackman Reilly Hupfeldt.

Demarco, Lejman, and Keating were Under Armour High School All-Americans and top-100 recruits, while Postell and Hupfeldt also enjoyed tremendous success at the high school level.

Keating has been the créme dela créme of the bunch. He was an All-American last year and has been a dominant force at LSM since stepping onto campus. This season, he has six goals in seven games. He often jumpstarts the offense while also being tasked with guarding the opponents' top offensive threat.

Demarco is one of the most talented goalies in the country, but with sophomore Reed Junkin standing on his head this season, it's been hard for him to see any playing time.

“Alex DeMarco seemed to always want to go to Penn and I think it was a great choice," Haverford lacrosse coach John Nostrant said, knowing Demarco has barely touched the field. “He was a starter for most of all his four years here and will do great things at Penn.” Starting four years at Haverford is like a Kentucky basketball player staying four years — it is rare. Despite his second string status, do not sleep on Alex Demarco is make his presence felt when given a shot.

Lejman, started five game last season as a freshman and was on the 2016 U.S. Under-19 World Cup team. Though struggling with injury this season, he is tremendous talent who will look to break into a consistent starting nod after Penn loses a senior laden defense to graduation.

Hupfeldt was a captain at Haverford despite not receiving All-American status. That did not stop him from earning first team All-IAC his senior season. He is currently enjoying his best season with the Quakers, ranking fourth on the team in points.

Postell, the other Haverford alum not to receive All-American honors in High School, needed more time to reach his potential. After playing JV his first two years and falling victim to Haverford’s unbelievable depth at offense as a junior, Postell broke out and had a very productive senior year that saw him get honorable mention All-IAC in one of the toughest leagues in the country. He has since parlayed that into early playing time with three starting nods as a freshman and looks to be a key cog for the Quakers moving forward.

Needless to say, Haverford is not just producing players who make it to D-I lacrosse, but players who can get on the field and contribute.

That can largely be attributed to the depth and talent of the roster. Just this year Haverford has three players ranked in Inside Lacrosse’s “2016 Power 100 Freshmen Rankings.” That includes Dox Aitken, current Virginia freshman and number one midfielder in the country for the class of 2016.

“The strong competition we faced at Haverford prepared me to play at a place like Penn,” Postell said reflecting back on his experience. “l see a lot of the kids I played against in high school on the teams I play against at Penn.”

Keating reiterated Postell’s sentiments.

“I think that kids from Haverford have been fortunate to experience coaches and teachers like Coach Nostrant, Coach Petrone, and Coach Loving to name a few. When you're around the best it is difficult to pursue anything else.”

The relationship Penn coach Mike Murphy has built with Haverford has reaped huge rewards. This relationship largely stems from his friendship with Nostrant, a Philadelphia lacrosse titan. “I have known Coach Nostrant for decades, have the utmost respect for him and his staff, and consider him a good friend,” Murphy said.

Nostrant is a legend in the Philadelphia lacrosse community. Haverford has turned into a national power under his tutelage. His military buzz cut and his firm yet compassionate demeanor have played a large role in the success of the lacrosse program and the young men who have graduated.

Murphy also seeks Haverford because Philadelphia is a lacrosse hotbed, and the face of Philly lacrosse. The Fords have won seven straight IAC titles, an incredible feat considering the talent of the league. “Philadelphia has been one of our top priorities in the recruiting,” Murphy said. “So with the proximity and the match of our criteria, Haverford has been a no brainer for us.”

Murphy’s baseline criteria is simple: “good player, good student, and good person.” Luckily for Penn lacrosse, Haverford instills that in almost all of its student-athletes.

“Haverford athletics and academics taught me that mediocrity was unacceptable and to strive to be the best on and off the field,” said Keating. “Coaches and teachers alike at Haverford made it easy for me to choose a place where I could continue to pursue both.”

The combination of athletics and high caliber academics has been a theme in why many Haverford lacrosse players matriculated to Penn. “The boys want a superior education and a chance to compete at a high level on the lacrosse field,” Nostrant said. “Having known Coach Murphy for a long time, it makes things easier in the recruiting process.”

Besides their familiarity with each other, their similar coaching styles has also been a factor in getting Haverford players to Penn.

“Coach Nostrant and Coach Murphy both have high expectations of their players,” Postell said. “They know what everyone is capable of, and demand the best each player has to offer. They are true competitors and veterans of the game.”

Another factor that led many players to come to Penn was the prior success of fellow Fords, which was especially the case for Hupfeldt.

“My brother [Chris Hupfeldt] and his best friend [Joe Mccallion] chose to play at Penn together and this made for a great environment for me.”

Furthermore, Haverford school alums at Penn have made it far easier for the current crop of talent to transition to Penn. “The older players from Haverford helped me understand what Penn lacrosse was all about,” Demarco said.

In the future, look for more Haverford lacrosse alums to have an immediate impact at Penn. With the success and accolades of the current crop, a precedent has been set for more players to make the short trip up the Schuylkill Expressway from the Mainline to Penn.

Murphy summed up the plan best: “we will continue to recruit Haverford players."