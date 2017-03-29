Philadelphia Moving sculptures are coming to the Morris Arboretum this Saturday







A new exhibit will open this weekend at Penn's Morris Arboretum, located near Chestnut Hill.

The gallery — called Morris Arboretum in Motion: The Kinetic Sculptures of Lyman Whitaker — is free for anyone with a Penn Card, like the arboretum, and will be open until October 9.

Lyman Whitaker will debut his gallery at a grand opening held this Saturday, April 1, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., according to the Penn Almanac. The opening event will feature musical performances by Penn students, including College junior Nicholas Escobar, who will perform a composition on the keyboard that he wrote for the Landscape Soundscape exhibit at Arthur Ross Gallery.

Whitaker, the featured sculptor, has been sculpting for more 40 years and has been creating “Wind Sculptures” since the 1980s. His sculptures are “intended to make observers think about their surrounding and their own relationship to nature,” the Penn Almanac explained.

The gallery he is debuting this weekend is composed of 50 hand-crafted wind-driven sculptures that are dispersed in small groupings and individually, ranging in height from 5 to 27 feet tall.