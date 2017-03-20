Philadelphia July 6 named Kevin Hart day in Philadelphia







This summer, a new holiday is coming to Philadelphia.

On Thursday, March 16, Philadelphia Councilman David Oh’s resolution to make July 6 Kevin Hart Day was approved by the City Council. July 6 is the comedian and actor's birthday.

The day was devoted to Hart in an effort to show gratitude for the generous donations he made to Philadelphia schools in 2013 during a time when the Philadelphia School District was undergoing drastic budget cuts.

“Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude," Oh told CBS Philly. "Whether through his hilarious sense of humor or through his heartfelt generosity towards his hometown, Kevin Hart knows how to bring a smile to everyone in Philadelphia.”

Hart expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post Saturday: “I love my City.....I'm blown away by this. Philadelphia we will be Celebrating My B Day on Kevin Hart Day... How dope is that. The summers will never be the same damn it!!!!! Kevin Hart Day is about to be in full effect.”

Hart, who grew up in North Philadelphia and regularly performed comedy at South Street's Laff House, is currently in the city filming the upcoming movie "Untouchable."