Fossil Free Penn stages second sit-in at College Hall







Photo: Joy Lee / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Members of Fossil Free Penn began their second sit-in at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Armed with posters and sleeping bags, approximately 30 members staged the sit-in outside the Office of the Dean at College Hall to protest the University’s investments in the fossil fuel industry. They plan to stay there until their demands are met, College sophomore and sit-in Co-Coordinator Zach Rissman said.

FFP listed two demands in a Monday morning statement: the "immediate divestment of the University’s endowment from all companies involved with the extraction of coal and tar sands," and the "establishment and commencement of a plan for full divestment from all fossil fuel corporations within six months."

Rissman said the sit-in was in response to the University’s lack of engagement with the student body on the issue.

“We are sick of hearing an administration that contradicts what they ask for,” he said. “Penn advocates for environmental protection, but continues to invest in the fossil fuel industry, passively legitimizing their practices of harming our environment and harming marginalized groups.”

Students at the sit-in "plan to stay until these demands are met and are prepared to risk potential university disciplinary action," according to a FFP press release.