Weather Philadelphia may finally see some snow on Thursday







A snow storm is finally expected to hit Philadelphia after moving away from New England on Wednesday night. Photo: Avalon Morell / The Daily Pennsylvanian

We have seen little to no snow this winter season, but that may finally change on Thursday morning.

A storm system looks to be moving across the country tomorrow, and will make its way towards the Northeast, moving off of the Delmarva and towards New England. However, the exact track of the storm has yet to be determined.

Right now, the global computer models are in consensus that there will certainly be a storm that will impact the region. The difficult part of this forecast is honing in on the details because there are many factors that will change the outcome of the storm. Ultimately, the storm’s track, intensity and snowfall will depend on how fast or slow the storm moves.

The computer models that predict a storm moving in earlier have predicted more presence of rain rather than snow. On the flip side, the models that show a storm moving in later predict only snowfall. Since there is not a source of cold air during this time frame, the storm will need to move in after midnight on Wednesday. The late-night timing makes all the difference because it allows the axis of snowfall to shift closer to Penn rather than towards the Lehigh Valley.

Overall, there is a good chance that we will see snow falling on Thursday morning. But the details of how much snow will fall, whether or not it will stick and when it will start will be fine-tuned over the next 24 hours.