Pennsylvania state schools are considering mergers and even closures







Several universities in Pennsylvania’s state system will potentially be closing or merging.

Campus closings in state university systems are uncommon, but Pennsylvania may be forced to such measures due decreases in funding and dropping enrollment, according to Philly.com.

In the past 6 years the PA state school system has decreased by 15,000 students as the number of in-state high school graduates declined. System Chancellor Frank Brogan speculated to CBS Local that this decline may be due to the "baby boom echo" — there are just fewer college aged individuals.

Philly.com reported that school, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, lost 661 students, or 4.8% of its student body, from 2016-2017.

Funding, too, has reportedly been a problem since the recession. Funds remain $60 million below what they were the year before the recession.

Additionally, smaller and more rural schools have found it difficult to compete with urban universities like Temple, University of Pittsburgh or Penn State's main campus, according to the Morning Call.

That could lead to the closing or merging of the smaller universities such as Mansfield, Edinboro, Clarion and Cheyney, the nations’ first historically black college.

The discussion of closing or merging these universities has caused some backlash in communities where towns revolve around the campus, such as at Clarion University.

Brogan said to CBS Local that he has started to gather information for a review of the universities to better understand how to fix the system, and said he hopes to get answers in this year since legislative approval could be required if a school was merged or closed.