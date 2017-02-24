Volleyball Penn volleyball hires Katie Schumacher-Cawley as new head coach Former NCAA star and longtime UIC coach selected to replace Carr







Katie Schumacher-Cawley has been hired as the new head coach for Penn volleyball, the University announced on Friday. Photo Credit: University of Illinois-Chicago Athletics. Photo: Courtesy Of University Of Illinois-Chicago Athletics / The Daily Pennsylvanian

After nearly three months, Penn volleyball completed its first head coaching search in nearly 20 years when Athletic Director Grace Calhoun announced the hiring of Katie Schumacher-Cawley on Friday.

Schumacher-Cawley graduated in 2002 from Penn State, where she was a two-time All-American and won an NCAA Championship as a player. She then coached as an assistant for six years with the University of Illinois-Chicago before landing the head coaching role at UIC before the 2009 season.

At UIC, Schumacher-Cawley oversaw 113 wins as head coach, third in program history, and led the Flames to the 2012 Horizon League championship. Her career record as head coach stands at 113-135, with a 52-70 mark in Horizon League play.

Schumacher-Cawley stepped down as the UIC head coach on Thursday to take the job at Penn.

“I am excited to welcome Katie to the Penn Athletics family,” Calhoun said in a statement. “Her head coaching experience and successful playing career make her the right fit to lead our program. Katie will foster a competitive, hard-working, family-oriented culture on the court while recognizing the academic and athletic balance of our Ivy League student-athletes.”

“My family and I are so excited to begin a new chapter of our lives at Penn,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I am thrilled to join a program that has such a rich tradition and has the best and brightest student-athletes that you will find anywhere in the world. I want to thank Dr. Calhoun, Scott Ward, and all those who share my vision for what we can achieve together. It is a tremendous time to be a Quaker, and I truly look forward to working with everyone connected to Penn Athletics as we strive to achieve new heights in the classroom and Ivy League championships on the court.”

Schumacher-Cawley will have the tall task of replacing former Penn coach Kerry Carr, who stepped down after nearly two full decades in December as the winningest coach in program history.

The Red and Blue will return every player from last season's squad along with the new freshman class in 2017.

At the time of this article, the DP was in the process of reaching out to Calhoun, Schumacher-Cawley and current Penn volleyball players for further comment.