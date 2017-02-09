Administration Parents sue a Nebraska college after daughter's suicide







The parents of Fatima Larios, a student at Chadron State College in Nebraska who died by suicide in 2015, are suing her school for negligence, CNN reported.

Larios' parents say that she died after months of physical and emotional abuse from her boyfriend, a fellow student at the college. In their lawsuit, her parents accuse the school of negligence.

The lawsuit reports that although the school’s Title IX coordinator was aware of reports of abuse, campus police never investigated the incidents and the boyfriend was never charged with a crime.

Penn recently settled a lawsuit brought by the parents of a late nursing student.

Sujata Singh, whose daughter Arya Singh was a nursing student at the University of Pennsylvania, alleged negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring against the University.

The lawsuit accused administrators of “unsympathetic, hostile and at times vindictive” behavior towards Singh after she reported being sexually assaulted as a freshman. Sujata Singh also sued Amazon, the online retailer from which her daughter purchased the cyanide she used when she died.

The lawsuit was settled on Jan. 30.

In both cases, parents of the deceased students cited negligence and improper administrative action as a factor leading to their daughters’ suicides.