Breitbart editor creates scholarship fund exclusively for white males







Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor of Breitbart News Network, recently opened applications for the Privilege Grant, a new college scholarship which aims to help fund the post-secondary education of white men.

The program began accepting applications on Tuesday and chosen recipients will receive $2500 in college funding.

According to the grant's website, "The Privilege Grant was founded based on the idea that white males deserve as much assistance in achieving college education as minorities do."

The fund, like its creator, has been met with a great deal of criticism.

Just two days ago, violent protests erupted at University of California at Berkeley, forcing the cancellation of an on-campus scheduled speech by Yiannopoulos.

The scholarship will be accepting applications through Valentine's Day and recipients will be announced March 31. It is funded by Yiannopoulos and other private donors.