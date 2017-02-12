Opinion Guest Columns Guest Column by Sriram Sridharan | Deal with it: a response to "'Privilege' does not exist to White Penn professors — and they keep ‘trying it.'"







As a member of a community that prides itself in being at the forefront of the progressive, intellectual movement and someone who recognizes the real harms of socio-economic privilege, I feel compelled to respond to James Fisher's article, "'Privilege' does not exist to White Penn professors — and they keep 'trying it'."

In order to effectively address the many weaker points of the article, it is important to preface the discussion with establishing some reasonable common ground. Firstly, was the author’s description of traumatic issues he faced actually instances of showcased white privilege? Conveniently enough, to answer this question, we can refer to what the author used as what he intended to be an impactful anecdote: ‘He would show images of slaves on plantations and even allow students to say ignorant comments in class.’

This sentence actually serves wonderfully to distill the author’s understanding of the problem and actual expectations, and allows us to push past the surface a little bit. The first part of the sentence seems to refer to a certain insensitivity that author attributes to the professor for showing said images. I fail to understand how the author can simultaneously demand a heightened education of the masses regarding historical oppression of black people and immunity from such images in the classroom of a premier university.

This is, of course, not to undermine the possibility that such images could be provocative or traumatic to some, due to personal backgrounds, experiences or emotional states — but is that not an unavoidable cost of facing the brutal reality of the past that we all want everyone to be more cognizant of?

The second part of the sentence, however, is more worrisome to me – mainly because of its increased prevalence as an opinion. I would like to draw your attention to the usage of the word "allow" in that sentence (and even allow students to say ignorant comments in class). It seems to me that the author expected the professor to not just correct said ‘ignorant comments’ but either reprimand the commenter or prohibit the classroom from being a space for such comments.

The author argues that the professor’s claim that "allowing everyone to express their opinion makes for a space space" is a standing example of privilege – where the emotions of the historically oppressed are not accounted for. To this, I have two responses.

Firstly, the author’s claim is a gross misrepresentation of the average student who is, in fact, happy to participate in relevant socio-political discussions and does not plead any emotional fragility that supposedly accompanies belonging to such backgrounds. Of course, it is another thing to be downright insulting or racist — but even in these cases, I’m willing to wager that the average student, though taken aback, would want to make that an educational moment.

Secondly, there is a broader question to be addressed. What is a useful way of looking at an expectation to have a safe space in a setting that primarily seeks to educate our youth?

My stance on this matter, though I believe there is scope to reasonably disagree with this, is that we need to recognize a goal of making our students ready to face the world where trigger warnings don’t pop up in midair every time before a racially insensitive statement is going to be uttered. And the best way to achieve this, is to replicate it to some extent — create settings where students aren’t promised that their protective bubbles will be burst and are prepared to handle such conversations with/without an opinion.

Now, I don’t need to lecture the Penn community on what white privilege actually looks like — this is the subject of many a class and many a discussion, and many have fought it on their way to or at Penn. I would however like to point out the "new privilege" that the original article shows exists — the privilege to say "I don’t want to be exposed to these sorts of comments, these sorts of spaces and these sorts of people because I might be emotionally traumatized."

Privilege is the freedom to claim or have possession or entitlement to something that most do not have — and a claim to this kind of "safe space" is a privilege. The general masses that are discriminated against and pay the full price of existent white privilege do not have that liberty. Now, perhaps we can afford to grant some of that privilege in the interest of maintaining emotional stability in a setting where there are a tremendous number of factors that seek to undermine it — but that cannot come at the price of creating important educational opportunities.

So as much as I sympathize with the generally large set of challenges that life at Penn can pose, on this count, I do not exercise any privilege in saying "deal with it."

SRIRAM SRIDHARAN is a College senior from Chennai, India, studying philosophy, politics and economics and philosophy. His email is ssriram@sas.upenn.edu.