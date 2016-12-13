Football Penn football's QB was just named a top NFL Draft prospect Sports Illustrated names Torgersen as a top-10 quarterback prospect







Senior quarterback Alek Torgersen's Penn football career might be over, but as the tenth ranked quarterback prospect in the NFL draft, his professional career might be just beginning. Photo: Zach Sheldon

Penn football’s Alek Torgersen has been ranked as the No. 10 quarterback prospect in this year’s NFL Draft by Sports Illustrated.

The rankings were released Wednesday morning by SI leading up to this weekend’s East-West Shrine game, a chance for NFL prospects to show off their talent leading up to the Draft in a few months’ time.

Torgersen will play in the East-West Shrine game this Saturday, giving him the chance to stake his claim for the draft, but he has already impressed scouts in this week’s practices.

“Penn’s quarterback, Alek Torgersen, is outstanding,” Emory Hunt said in the NFL Draft podcast, On the Clock. “From an athletic standpoint, from an accuracy standpoint, and from a decisiveness standpoint, I think he does a great job.”

Such a great job, in fact, that he’s been highlighted as the 10th-best quarterback in this year’s draft class. He is the only FCS quarterback, and just one of two FCS players in SI’s entire breakdown that lists its top-ten by each position.

If drafted, Torgersen would be the first Quaker to receive that honor since Jeff Hatch went at the end of the third round in the 2002 draft. The drought of Penn players being drafted stands at 15 years.

There is currently one former Quaker, though — tight end Ryan O’Malley — seeking to make his name after being picked up by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He played in one game this season after being promoted from the practice squad in Week 8.

In the last three years of the NFL Draft, there have been 38 quarterbacks drafted: an average of almost 13 per year. If Torgersen truly is the No. 10 QB out of all prospects, then a fifth or sixth-round pick is not at all out of the question. And at that late in the draft, it could be any team that calls him up — meaning that a potential reunion of O’Malley and his college quarterback might not be out of the question, either.

Saturday is the big day for Torgersen. If these rankings are anything to go by, it could be a big day indeed.