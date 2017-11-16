After the death of a fraternity pledge, Texas State University suspends all Greek life







Photo from Texas State University

Texas State University has suspended all Greek life after the death of a 20-year-old sophomore, Matthew Ellis.

Ellis was a pledge for the school's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He was pronounced dead on Nov. 13 and is the fourth fraternity pledge to have died in 2017.

“As a result of this tragedy, I have suspended activities of all Greek fraternity and sorority chapters at Texas State," University President Denise M. Trauth said in a statement. "These chapters are prohibited from holding new-member events, chapter meetings, social functions, and philanthropic activities until a thorough review of the Greek Affairs system is completed”

Investigators believe that alcohol may have been a factor in Ellis’ death at an off-campus event on Nov. 13. They are currently conducting an autopsy, but the toxicology results are expected to take up to two months.

In a press conference on Nov. 14, police said it is unclear whether Ellis’ death was a result of hazing. Although police said they have had no previous alcohol-related incidents with Phi Kappa Psi, the fraternity has been under investigation by the university since Oct. 4 for allegations of misbehavior.

Ellis' death comes amid a series of fraternity-related student deaths.

After the death of Pennsylvania State University Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza in February this year, eight members of the fraternity were charged for involuntary manslaughter. In September, an 18-year-old freshman at Louisiana State University died after a fraternity hazing ritual, and just two weeks ago, Florida State University Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffee died in an off-campus party on Nov. 3. Like Texas State, the university has since suspended Greek activities and banned alcohol at student events.