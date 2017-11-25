Penn men's basketball survives QUADRUPLE-OVERTIME thriller at Monmouth, 101-96 Quakers lost 15-point lead in the second half, but hold on for dear life in three-and-a-half hour marathon







Penn men's basketball just finished its game of the century with a quadruple-overtime win at Monmouth that lasted over three and a half hours.

The Quakers lost a 15-point lead in the second half and battled from behind in overtime to come out of New Jersey with a 101-96 victory.

No one could have seen a quadruple-overtime game coming. Such a spectacle hasn't happened to Penn since 1920, making this the second time ever the Quakers made it so far into a contest. The thriller was Penn's second overtime game of the team's young season, with a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to La Salle being the other.

Penn (5-3) looked in full control of the game at halftime, but as the second half wore on, key players such as sophomore AJ Brodeur and junior Max Rothschild found themselves in serious foul trouble. The Quakers had to go deep into their bench, allowing Monmouth (2-4) to find its way back into the game.

The Hawks forced one overtime, then another, and a third, and a fourth — but in the end, Penn survived just long enough to pull out the win.

It was looking dire for the Quakers as Monmouth opened up a 94-89 lead in the first minute of the fourth overtime period — the Hawks' biggest lead of the second half or any overtime period — but a tactical change on defense locked things down for Penn. Switching to a 1-3-1 zone down the stretch, Monmouth scored just two more points the rest of the game.

A steal and layup from freshman Eddie Scott put the Quakers within one with under two minutes left junior Antonio Woods gave Penn the go-ahead for good with an incredible and-one layup. Sophomore Ryan Betley's free throws put Penn over 100 points and sealed the final scoreline for an unbelievable game.

Full recap to come. Stay tuned for updates.