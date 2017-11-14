NYU is the latest university to offer free tuition to students affected by Hurricane Maria







_molins / CC BY 2.0

On Nov. 9, New York University announced that it will offer free tuition to roughly 50 students attending Puerto Rican universities affected by Hurricane Maria.

According to The New York Times, NYU will enroll approximately 50 students during the upcoming spring semester. Accepted students, who will be required to show proof of payment to their home universities, will also receive housing, health insurance, and a meal plan free of charge.

“The situation in Puerto Rico is obviously something that we’ve all been watching with great concern over the last several weeks,” NYU President Andrew Hamilton said to the Times. “We’re pleased to be able to do this.”

Moody's Investors Service estimated that Hurricane Maria, which inflicted catastrophic damage in September, could cost the island between $45 billion and $95 billion, according to Business Insurance. On Nov. 13, Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello requested $94 billion in federal funds from President Donald Trump to help the island rebuild.

All 11 campuses of the University of Puerto Rico were shut down in the wake of the storm.

Cornell University, Wesleyan University, and Brown University similarly announced that they would enroll some students from the University of Puerto Rico free of charge. Affected students also have the opportunity to apply for tuition assistance programs at 64 campuses of the State University of New York, the University of Arkansas, and 17 Connecticut State colleges and universities, according to NPR.

Rob Nelson, executive director for education and academic planning, said Penn is offering "short-term research opportunities," the English Language Program, and "some housing options" to aid affected students.

Penn is "working to identify undergraduate and graduate students whose study in Puerto Rico has been disrupted by Hurricane Maria and its aftermath and whose interests and educational needs can be met on Penn’s campus," Nelson said in an email.

Applications for NYU's Hurricane Maria Assistance Program will close Dec. 15.