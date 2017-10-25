Student Who Put Off Kissing Up to TA Realizes Finals Are Only a Week Away

Satire

Brad Myers (C ‘19) is a people person. He came to Penn to party and have fun, because he knew he didn’t have to work hard. Brad was the type of person to talk to you once and make you fall in love. He knew as soon as he arrived that could bootlick his way to a 4.0 GPA.

“You can really get away with anything if you pretend to know what you’re doing. I love watching videos of people dressed as construction workers sneaking into concerts and museums. It’s the same way with grades. All you have to do is suck up to your TA—they might drop a quiz or two, or give you a few extra style points.”

Brad has kept up a streak of pleasing his TAs. He was always able to captivate them with his southern charm and good looks. Every “Lookin’ good, Katie!” and “Killer tie, Mike!” earned him a few points in his classes, allowing him to relax when it came to the actual work.

But Brad has been a busy man, and girls and internships got the better of him. He stopped going to office hours, where most of the sweet talking happened. When he turned in a calculus assignment late, he planned to just talk it over with his TA, but realized he didn’t even know who his TA was. He had skipped every recitation of the semester.

Brad pulled out his schedule and planned to go to the next recitation, but realized that finals were only a week away and his TA had cancelled recitation. Brad, in short, was screwed.

We wish Brad the best of luck, but it looks like he may actually have to work hard to get the grade he wants.