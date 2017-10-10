Wow, Celebrities Came to Penn! Here’s Where They Pooped

Satire

It’s always a treat to have celebrities visit — or even better, attend — our very attractive and popular institution. Every time a Penn alum is in the news, it's cause to lose your fucking shit. And because we were so interested in where celebrities lived, here's the logical followup, spilling the beans on where these celebrities pooped on campus.

John Legend: Irvine Auditorium. As a student, Legend frequented the piano in Irvine Auditorium for more than just creating music. Rumor has it, it’s the key to his rich, beautiful sound.

Benjamin Franklin: Ben on a Bench. Someone had to start the tradition, right?

Joe Biden: The floor of Perry World House, just to show how much he doesn’t care about any of you.

Nicolas Cage: Penn Museum. Who knows what he was doing around ancient artifacts?

Elon Musk: Hovering over Baltimore Avenue as a test for Tesla vehicles' new Shit Sensing™ technology.

God: The sixth floor of Van Pelt, because where else would He go?

Amy Gutmann: No data. Every time nature calls, Amy takes a private jet to an exclusive New York City restroom.

