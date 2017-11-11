Meet the Genius Who Tried to Catch up on Work Over Thanksgiving Break

Satire

Photo from Flickr / CC0

With finals fast approaching, you may think you know some people who are screwed. But they’re probably not as screwed as Tyler James (E’ 20).

The Engineering sophomore vowed to catch up on 357 pages of multivariable calculus, 4 problem sets and 17 hours of programming lectures, all over Thanksgiving break. It’s foolish to think he would even get close.

According to his friends, James constantly complained about his workload over the weekend, despite the fact that he went out to party almost every night in LA, and opted to watch 17 hours of new Netflix originals.

“Honestly, I feel bad about not making use of the time, but I didn’t really have much of it, you know? At least there’s like 15 days of class left to get back on track,” James told us.

When one of our reporters told him that only 5 days were left, he burst into tears.

We, at UTB, wish Tyler nothing but the best for him and anyone else in his situation. There’s still time!