Alum Visits Penn to Get Drunk with Friends He Otherwise Would Have Drank With in NYC

Satire

Published 3 minutes ago

Photo by The Daily Pennsylvanian

Ah, homecoming: a blur of red and blue, “LOL, school spirit!” Instagram captions, and excuses to binge eat Copa Spanish fries at 4 pm.

But, most importantly, it’s a time for alumni to reminisce about old times with former classmates, take advantage of Penn’s free programming, and hear about how the football team did a few hours after the game has ended.

One alum in particular, Mike Warner (W ’16) was particularly eager to come back to campus and get the bros back together for some good ol’ drunken debauchery. Except he and all of his bros live within a few neighborhoods of each other in NYC, so they probably would’ve gotten drunk together this weekend anyway.

“My buddies and I had a great time during Homecoming. The squad was reunited for a couple hazy nights at Smokes, just like old times. It was cool to break away from the New York scene for a weekend, because we were getting in too much of a routine anyway. Actually, come to think of it, I’m kinda sick of hanging out with them so much.”

Warner and his Penn buddies took the Amtrak back to the city together Sunday afternoon, fleshing out next weekend’s plan of attack.