"It's Weird to Be Back," Says Alum Who Graduated in May

Satire

Published 5 minutes ago

Photo by Mikhail Goldenkov / Strelka Institute

Although it has been less than five months since Becky Abrams (C '17) graduated from Penn, she reported feeling peculiar upon returning to campus for Homecoming weekend.

"It's weird to be back," she remarked.

"Campus feels so different when you're not a student anymore!" Abrams added. Despite this remark she slipped back into her undergraduate habits remarkably quickly, along with her entire friend group from college. Abrams and her crew had no trouble causing a scene at each establishment in which they dined over the weekend; this behavior was a hallmark of their college careers. Abrams even slept on the couch of her former college residency for the weekend.

Abrams slid so easily back into her former college life that some underclassmen mistook her for a current student. As she was recovering from how offended she was, she reminded everyone that she is an alum living in "the real world." She also emphasized that she has a 401k now.

This is the longest Abrams has been away from campus since her semester in Barcelona as a junior. Although she's no longer a student, Abrams managed to return to campus far earlier than anyone that is studying abroad this fall, as well as those taking leaves of absence. To be fair, though, the trip from New York isn't too bad.