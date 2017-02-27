Wear Green Tomorrow For Environmental Awareness!

Features

Photo: Public Domain

UTB is thrilled to announce our very first Environmental Awareness event! This Friday, we’re asking everyone to WEAR GREEN to raise awareness for the environment!

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “environment (\in-ˈvī-rə(n)-mənt)” as:

“the complex of physical, chemical, and biotic factors (as climate, soil, and living things) that act upon an organism or an ecological community and ultimately determine its form and survival”

Pretty cool, huh? Shockingly few people today appreciate or are even aware of the environment, and as the most prestigious and popular news blog in the world, we feel that it is our responsibility to spread the word. The environment has been receiving some serious abuse lately, by everything from rude blog posts calling trees “dumbasses” to President Obama’s damaging efforts to make global warming seem real. Plus, after the obvious cry for attention that was Tuesday's snowstorm, Penn didn't even dignify the storm with a snow day - we merely "suspended operations." So let’s show the environment just how much we care by WEARING GREEN tomorrow.