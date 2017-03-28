I Thought I'd Hit Rock Bottom, Then My Shoe Came Untied

Satire

I thought I’d hit rock bottom. Someone took my Canada Goose jacket from a frat party with my keys in the pocket. And when I posted about it on the Class of 2020 Facebook page, all of my friends made fun of me. Later, I missed Joe Biden’s talk because my computer crashed when I tried to buy tickets. Then I tripped on a loose brick on Locust trying to avoid talking to some UA candidate.

When I tried to be healthy and eat vegetables, I avoided the embarrassment of Beefsteak only to be stuck in a line that was out the door at Sweetgreen because it wasn't Meatless Monday. Then, Penn InTouch hit maximum capacity when I was trying to figure out my life and make my 27th mock schedule. And, when I was trying to find a quiet place to study near my meeting in Huntsman, a girl from my management class saw me walking into Perry World House. I mean, people were hardly even willing to go there when Joe Biden came. How embarrassing!

Everything seemed to be going against me. When it finally looked like nothing else could go wrong, my shoe got untied. I guess it's just like Donald Trump always says: "There's always gonna be another mountain, I'm always gonna wanna make it move. Always gonna be a uphill battle, Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose." Say what you will, but he makes a good point.