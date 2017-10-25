How to Read News Now That You Finished Your 10 Free NYT Articles for the Month

Satire

Did you finish all ten of your free New York Times articles for the month, but it's only December 3rd? That's okay! Here are a few other news outlets that could function as alternatives for the rest of the month:

1. Under the Button dot com: I'm not biased at all, but this outlet is a perfect substitute for NYT. Head there for the most pressing global political and economic news.

2. Fox News: Even thought this site has a reputation for being right-leaning, Steve Bannon swears that it is "centrist," so it's probably a fine news source.

3. BuzzFeed: Most people know only know BuzzFeed for its quizzes made by kids in that weird Wharton class. What they don't realize is that there is some news on the site, buried beneath all of those quizzes.

4. Messenger pigeon: Though this method can be expensive and unreliable, it does look pretty cool. Who cares if news about North Korea's nuclear activity arrives a month late if it's carried to you by a stunning bird?

5. Go outside and look around: This method is a time-tested classic! It's especially effective for news on the weather.