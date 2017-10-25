Professor Argues That Pottruck Basketball Courts Are Evidence of Global Warming

Satire

Photo from Wikimedia Commons // CC0

It all makes sense now.

Science, Technology and Society (STSC) Professor Jerome Davis has influentially argued that the extreme heat in Pottruck’s basketball courts is a sign that global warming is real.

“I was playing pick-up with some students who challenged me, and I realized that this place was a bit too hot—like global warming level hot. I knew some research had to be done,” Davis told us.

In his publication, “A Discussion on the State of Affairs in the USA” (a rather unrelated title), Davis showed convincing data linking the rate of polar ice cap melting to Pottruck’s temperature. The rest of the paper was devoted to criticizing Pottruck, a building that always needs some form of maintenance.

This isn’t the first time that Davis has raised some eyebrows. In 2014, he suggested that SHS’s extensive immunization compliance policies cause autism. Just last year, he suggested that not all cultures are created equal, because Migos’ Culture is the best one.

Some people think that he is objectively wrong. “What does it being hot here have to do with anything? There’s 200 people running around and no AC; what did he expect?” David Garcia (C’ 19) said.

“The kid is a naysayer, don’t listen to him. We also beat him in a game, so there still might be hard feelings from that,” Davis explained.

We wish the best of luck to Professor Davis, as he eventually plans to talk to President Trump about the matter.