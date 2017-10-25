Venmo to Replace “Remind” Button With “pay me back for the fucking Franzia, Daniel, it’s been two weeks”

Satire

Published 1 hour ago

Photo by MJ Kang / The Daily Pennsylvanian

We're all somewhat familiar with the "Remind" feature on Venmo: maybe you attended a BYO with a near-acquaintance and don't know them well enough to ask for your $1.37 back, or your roommate still hasn't paid you back for toilet paper and you're just too much of a wuss to confront them in person. But it's become clear that the "Remind" button is moderately effective at best. It pops up on your phone screen one time only, very faintly "reminding" you to settle your debts.

Developers at Venmo are tackling this issue head-on. Starting next week, an update to the app will change the "Remind" button to more aggressive and specific reminder messages. Martin King, a Wharton sophomore, is particularly thankful for the Venmo update. "My housemate Daniel crashed a pregame I was hosting with some buddies. That's fine and all, but he has to pay me for the alcohol I bought. It's been two weeks and he still hasn't completed my Venmo charge. This update allows me to get aggressive and stand my ground, which is something I struggle to do face-to-face," he told us. In Martin's case, the Venmo reminder will read "pay me back for the fucking Franzia, Daniel, it’s been two weeks."

Venmo is set to incorporate other options for the "Remind" button in the latest update, including "You still owe me $1 - chicken over rice is SIX DOLLARS now, remember?" and "Please complete my charge for our gas bill, our house is FREEZING right now!"